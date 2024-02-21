No. 1 Bozeman boys take down Billings Senior 56-46 to remain undefeated

BOZEMAN — No.1-ranked and undefeated Bozeman High hosted Billings Senior on Tuesday night, winning 56-46. The Hawks improved their regular-season record to 17-0.

The Broncs held a narrow 23-22 lead at the half, but the Hawks chipped away in the third quarter to take and maintain the lead.

The momentum shifted to Bozeman when senior forward Rocky Lencioni tied the game 28-28 with a 3-pointer in the third quarter. The Hawks' Kellen Harrison followed in the next offensive possession with another 3 to take a 31-28 lead and Bozeman didn't look back.

Harrison led all scorers with 15 points, while Lencoini followed with 11. Torin Jeske added nine points. For full highlights of this game, click the video reel above.