New Rosauers Supermarket planned for Jackrabbit Crossing development in Belgrade

BELGRADE — Residents along the Jackrabbit corridor have long had to drive into Belgrade or Bozeman to get their groceries. That could soon change with a development in Belgrade that will be host to Rosauers Supermarkets.

“It would be really convenient. Like when you run out of something when you're cooking dinner, if you had something a lot closer,” says Four Corners resident Megan Mills.

Mills has lived in her Four Corners neighborhood for the last eight years but has found herself going the distance for groceries.

“Something will be a little bit closer, especially, with kids and different schedules. It's grocery shopping when you forget something. It's nice to have something close to home," she says.

Venture West Development announced Monday that Rosauers Supermarket will open its fifth Montana location at the Jackrabbit Crossing Development in Belgrade.

The 58,000-square-foot store becomes the second largest development in the area. Just a few months ago it was announced that Amazon was opening a 53,000 square foot facility.

The grocery store is expected to be Belgrade’s third grocery chain. Todd Waller, the principal of Venture West Development expects that once the development is built out, it could generate nearly 68,000 trips per day.

Mills says she's looking forward to one thing.

“Convenience, as always, when you are on the go.”

Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2025 with an anticipated completion date of fall 2026.