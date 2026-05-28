New owners of renovated Lima hotel are ready for summer tourism season in southwest Montana

LIMA — Located near the border of Idaho and about an hour's drive from any small town in southwest Montana, the Beaverhead Inn & RV in Lima is about the only spot for a weary traveler to rest their head. The new owners, who have been renovating the property for a year, say they are excited for the summer tourism season to begin.

Tori and Josh Morris purchased the old 1960s-era motel located right off Interstate 15 in April 2025. On either side of the interstate, a vast landscape of mountain peaks, national forest and wilderness abounds.

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New owners renovate Lima, Montana hotel ahead of summer tourism season on Interstate 15

"Last year especially, people were very excited we were here, and we were changing things," Tori Morris said.

The Morrises came to Lima from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Whether they like the reference or not, they draw a striking parallel to the wildly popular sitcom "Schitt's Creek."

Josh groans when asked about the show starring the late Catherine O'Hara and others.

"We tried to watch it. There are some similarities for sure," Josh Morris said.

"But this was worse," Tori Morris said.

"One of the things that they tried to make horrifying in that show was an apple core that was left on a table. And it was like, oh! That's all you found in the room?!" Josh Morris said.

Josh Morris said the surrounding area offers plenty for outdoor enthusiasts.

"There's some really incredible stuff to do around here, and I mean, we're right in the mountains. We have access to the National Forest within... I mean, two and a half minutes of town," Josh Morris said.

Rooms at the Beaverhead Inn rent from $105 to $165 a night. The RV site rents for $40 and hosts a horse corral for a small charge for those traveling with four-legged family members.

The Morrises are also working with other locals to provide food services for guests.

"So, we've got someone that's going to be doing lunch out of a food trailer," Josh Morris said.

A local resident is also making breakfast, and another local makes ice cream.

"And that ice cream locally is our homemade honey berry ice cream. So, the honey berries are locally grown around town," Tori Morris said.

Honey berries are native to the cold, boreal forests of North America, Asia, and Russia.

"Folks can actually stop and visit the farm over the summer and go pick their own honey berries, come back with a big bucket of them. So, it's kind of a Lima staple," Tori Morris said.

The Peat Bar and Steakhouse, a local culinary legend, rounds out the dining options in town.

"People should come to Lima just for that from all over...it's the best steak you've had in a long time," Tori Morris said.

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