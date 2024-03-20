New grocery store in the works at site near Bozeman High School

BOZEMAN — A new grocery store is being planned in Bozeman in the empty lot next to Harbor Freight on 15th Avenue near Bozeman High School.

The site was recently approved by the City of Bozeman for a grocery store. The request was made by developers Wahlen & Associates.

We reached out to city officials, and we're told there's no word yet on which grocery store is planned for the site.

The shopping center used to be home to the old Buttrey's Food and Drug. It's also where the Bozeman solvent site is located. You may recall, millions of dollars were spent to clean up chemicals from an old dry cleaning business.

We will keep you updated as we learn more details about plans for the grocery store.