New facial ID technology from TSA rolling out at BZN and other Montana airports

BOZEMAN — As you get ready to hit the skies, one thing that you'll notice across most Montana airports now is new facial recognition technology that's designed to streamline your process through TSA, while also bringing more safety improvements.

“People are getting used to TSA using technology in this step of the process,” says TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

Credential Authentication Technology, also known as CAT-2, is identification technology that is being installed by TSA.

“Facial features on your photo ID and compares them against a photo that's taken in real time in the security checkpoint,” says Dankers.

The CAT- 2 technology is being installed across the nation and at several airports here in Montana. The technology rolled out in September.

“In addition to Bozeman, this technology is in use in Billings, in Helena, in Missoula, and in Great Falls,” says Dankers.

The technology uses a national database that allows TSA officers to confirm that only those people who have a flight can make it through security.

“That you are ticketed to travel to and from. You are who you say you are. And it's also confirming your screening status,” says Dankers.

While it's still mandatory to go through TSA to board your flight, using the technology when you fly is optional.

“The facial matching process is optional for all travelers,” says Dankers.

The technology TSA rolled out won't take up more time than a normal security process.