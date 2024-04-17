New development south of Belgrade seeks to make housing more attainable

BELGRADE — The developer of a new housing project in Belgrade says he wants to make homeownership more attainable for people living and working in the Gallatin Valley.

“To create a housing stock where people that are working and living here in the valley can actually afford to be here,” says Dean Warhaft, Cameron Crossing Developer.

The first phase of the Cameron Crossing development is nearing completion. More than 40 housing units are set to welcome families, and the development is expected to offer more than 200 homes. Warhaft, who is the developer of the project, says he wanted to make these homes more attainable.

“By utilizing manufactured housing, it allows us to provide a better price point on the homes themselves. And then in addition to that, the lot rent model,” says Warhaft.

The homes go for around $200,000. HHomeowners then pay $850 a month for the lot the home sits on.

“Which may seem foreign to a lot of people, but what it does is, it takes out property taxes on the lots,” says Warhaft.

Warhaft says he also is looking to work with businesses in the valley who may want to offer an option for housing.

“Businesses that may have employees or trying to entice new employees to come and work for them, that have families and are looking for alternatives to multifamily,” says Warhaft.

Warhaft is optimistic that more developments like this can be built in the valley.

“If we can see more communities that are like this, built here in Gallatin County then you're going to see more prosperity overall,” says Warhaft.

The full buildout of the project should take three to four years.