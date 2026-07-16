New Bozeman ArtLab offers shared creative space for artists of all mediums

BOZEMAN — For many artists, the hardest part isn't coming up with an idea — it's finding the space to bring it to life.

WATCH: Bozeman's newest creative hub is open 24/7 for artists of all kinds

Bozeman Artlab opens as a creative hub for local artists seeking studio space

That's the goal behind Bozeman ArtLab, a new co-creative workspace off of Love Lane that gives artists of all experience levels a place to create, collaborate and customize their own studios.

Members can tailor their workspaces to fit their craft, whether they paint, create pottery, sew or work with metal. The facility also features community classes, a shared darkroom and 24/7 access, allowing artists to work whenever inspiration strikes.

"The whole reason why it's 24/7 access is sometimes you just have this sort of desire to go work on art at 3 in the morning," owner Susan Cornish said.

Cornish said the idea for ArtLab came after visiting a similar creative workspace in Vancouver, British Columbia. Inspired by the collaborative environment she experienced there, she wanted to bring the concept to the Gallatin Valley.

"We took that same idea and turned that into a business on its own," Cornish said.

MTN NEWS ArtLab is located next door to a community makerspace, giving artists access to a neighboring hub where people of all skill levels can learn, build and collaborate.

ArtLab is located next door to a community makerspace, giving artists access to a neighboring hub where people of all skill levels can learn, build and collaborate.

Artist Marian Markel, who earned a degree in illustration and video games, said pottery has become her latest creative outlet. She now spends much of her time at ArtLab making everything from mugs and clocks to lamps and ceramic shoe charms.

"I've been sculpting and painting, and the pottery kind of came along as something that was a non-screen medium," Markel said. "Like I said, I really caught the bug."

MTN NEWS "I've been sculpting and painting, and the pottery kind of came along as something that was a non-screen medium," Markel said. "Like I said, I really caught the bug."

Markel said having a dedicated workspace has made it easier to pursue her craft.

"It's nice to have a space where you're not annoying my neighbors or my roommates if I am loud or drilling," she said.

Cornish said ArtLab soft-launched in December and is currently home to 12 artists, with room for about 30 members. She hopes the space continues to grow into a community where artists inspire one another.

"It's super, super cool to see when all the artists are interacting with each other and finding ways to collaborate," Cornish said.

Markel said working alongside other creatives has helped fuel her own artistic growth. She's now selling some of her pieces at the Tuesday Bozeman farmers market.

"It's just good to have other creatives, I think. When you are working in a space with other people, it makes you more creative as well," she said.

BozemanArtLab'sofficial grand opening, featuring tours and demonstrations, is scheduled for July 25 and 26.