New Amazon distribution center in Belgrade now hiring, staffing up for opening

BELGRADE — An Amazon distribution center will soon open in Belgrade. I spoke with Belgrade Mayor Russell Nelson about his thoughts on the new facility.

“It's a fabulous thing for our town to have an Amazon plant here,” said Mayor Nelson.

The new Amazon warehouse located on Jackrabbit Lane is the third Amazon facility in the Treasure State. The first opened in Missoula in March 2024 and employs 100 warehouse workers and 80 drivers. The second, in Billings, opened last October with 50 employees and plans to hire more people.

“It's going to provide a lot of jobs. The question always is when a community is growing and there's a lot of businesses with all this development, if there's enough people for those jobs. Where I think there are some that don't have jobs now will apply,” Nelson said.

The Belgrade Amazon location has begun the hiring process, and although there is still more work to be done, people have begun applying.

“We're thankful for that. we're the fastest-growing community in Montana,” said Nelson.

The Amazon distribution center will not be the only business in the development called Jackrabbit Crossings. Residents may continue to see more construction in the area for a while as there has been talk of a grocery store and other businesses soon to come.

“With all this development, it comes with more jobs,” Nelson said.

Current job listings for the Belgrade facility can be found at the Amazon jobs website.