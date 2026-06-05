A new accessible trail winding through Lindley Park is expected to allow more residents to participate in some of Bozeman's largest community events this summer.

The project was spearheaded by Ability Montana, a nonprofit that advocates for people with disabilities, after one community member raised concerns about accessibility in the park.

WATCH: A new accessible trail is now open at Lindley Park in Bozeman — and it started with one person speaking up at a city meeting

New accessible trail opens in Lindley Park ahead of Bozeman's summer events

According to Ricky Burns II, an independent living specialist with Ability Montana, the effort began when Ability Montana board member Liz Ann Kudrna spoke during a Bozeman City Commission meeting.

Kudrna, who lives near the park, said she wanted to be able to attend events without having to navigate what Burns described as a "very, very treacherous mulch surface."

Her comments helped spark conversations between Ability Montana and the city about improving access in the popular community gathering space.

Those discussions eventually led to action. Through the city's Community Grant Program, Ability Montana received $42,000 to help fund construction of the trail.

Burns said the project team carefully selected surface materials and worked with arborists throughout the process to ensure the park's trees were protected.

The trail comes online just as Lindley Park prepares to host a busy season of community events, including the Bozeman Farmers Market, Sweet Pea Festival, Pride celebrations, and the city's first ADA Celebration on June 25th.

Burns said projects like the trail help ensure more residents can participate in community life.

"The farmers market, Sweet Pea Festival, the Pride Festival, the ADA celebration — you can be a part of that too, and it's because of projects like this," Burns said.

In a statement, Bozeman Mayor Joey Morrison said the project reflects the city's commitment to accessibility.

"...We want to ensure everyone, regardless of age or ability, is able to succeed and enjoy the amenities of the community," Morrison said.

For Burns, the trail represents more than a new pathway through the park.

"My goal is to make Bozeman one of the most accessible cities in the United States, and this is one of those projects that is going to make that happen," he said.