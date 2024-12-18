Neighbors of woman fatally struck by car while walking in Bozeman say pedestrian safety is lacking

BOZEMAN — It's been over three months since Lynette Joy Johnson was tragically killed along South 3rd Street while she was walking her dog. In the meantime, Bozeman Police say that they're still waiting for toxicology reports from that crash.

While police wait for reports, people around the area are still calling for more pedestrian safety.

Phillip Williams has been living in his south Bozeman home for more than a decade but says he's been more cautious when he bikes to work around south Bozeman.

“Traffic has been getting faster and people sometimes drive way over the speed limit,” says Williams. "You feel very nervous. And most of the time, I commute to work on a bicycle, in fact. And I've been scared many times by drivers.”

Williams says his worry isn’t for him but also his neighbors.

“We do have a lot of families with small children,” says Wlliams.

This uncertainty biking or walking comes after 60-year-old Lynette Joy Johnson was killed walking her dog in early September. Johnson was walking along South 3rd when she was struck by a driver who Bozeman Police have not yet identified.

Williams and other neighbors are still waiting for something to be done to improve pedestrian safety in the area.

“There aren't speed bumps, and I often wish there were, because I don't really see what other possibility there is for slowing down the traffic,” says Williams.