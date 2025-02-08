BOZEMAN — Big Mike has a new neighbor now that "SUE: The T. rex Experience" has taken over the Museum of the Rockies (MOR).

Featuring a cast of the most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex ever discovered, MOR invites guests of all ages to see the world through SUE's eyes. Missing only minor bones, such as tail and finger bones, SUE was discovered in modern-day South Dakota and was nearly 80% intact.

Watch the story below:

Move over, Big Mike—Sue the T. rex arrives at Museum of the Rockies

“SUE was one of the oldest, meaning she was well over 30 years old when she died,” Director of Exhibitions and Planetarium Scott Williams said. “SUE was one of the biggest, probably second biggest T. rex ever found. Forty-two feet long, 14 feet tall, would have weighed roughly nine tons in life.”

It may be difficult to conceptualize a creature that large marching around the modern-day Dakotas and Montana, but a life-size fleshed-out model of a T-Rex welcomes all who dare to enter the exhibit.

Filled not only with plaques and reading material, Williams highlights the interactive and immersive nature of the exhibit.

“You’ll hear in an audio-visual presentation that tells you about all these injuries, infections, parasites,” Williams said.

Not to mention some tactile stations for those who are brave enough to feel dinosaur-like skin, or even to take a whiff of SUE's breath.

Museum of the Rockies members are able to head in early on February 7 at 6:00 p.m., and the public is welcome to see SUE on Saturday.

"SUE: The T. rex Experience" will be in Bozeman at the Museum of the Rockies from Feb. 8 through Sept. 7.