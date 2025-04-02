More details released in fatal Highway 191 crash near Four Corners

BOZEMAN — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) has released more information about a deadly crash on Highway 191 just south of Four Corners that left two people dead on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

According to MHP's fatality crash report, around 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, a 49-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada was driving a GMC Sierra south on Highway 191 with two passengers: a 24-year-old man, also from Las Vegas, and a 22-year-old Belgrade man.

The report says the driver lost control on the icy roadway and rotated counterclockwise into the north travel lane near the intersection of US-191 and Cobb Hill Road. The GMC was struck on its passenger side by a Dodge Ram 3500 hauling a cement mixer that was traveling northbound.

A total of five people were in the Dodge at the time of the crash: the driver, a 36-year-old Gallatin Gateway man; three male passengers from Bozeman, ages 24, 27, and 28; and a 34-year-old Belgrade man.

After the impact, the report says the GMC went off the road to the east, came to rest in a field, and caught fire. The driver and the passenger from Belgrade were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second passenger from the GMC, along with the driver of the Dodge, the 24-year-old Bozeman passenger, and the 34-year-old Belgrade passenger, were taken to the hospital with injuries. According to the report, the 27-year-old Bozeman passenger was injured but not hospitalized, and the 28-year-old Bozeman passenger was not injured.

The report states that it is not known if the two men who died were wearing seatbelts. All other parties, except for the 34-year-old Dodge passenger from Belgrade, were wearing seatbelts.

None of the people involved in the crash have been identified at this time, and no information about the current condition of the injured parties was released.

According to the report, speed is suspected as a factor in the crash; drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors.

We will update you if we get more information.