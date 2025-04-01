UPDATE, 3 PM — According to the Montana Department of Justice, two pickup trucks collided on Highway 191 after one driver lost control on icy roads early Tuesday morning.

2 dead in multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 191 near Four Corners

Chase Scheuer, press secretary for Attorney General Austin Knudsen, said in an email to MTN News that the driver who lost control was traveling southbound on Highway 191 in a GMC pickup. The truck slid sideways into the northbound lane where it was struck by a Dodge pickup.

According to Scheuer, the GMC caught on fire after coming to rest in a field to the east of 191. The driver and one of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger from the GMC truck and the driver of the Dodge pickup were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their current condition.

Scheuer said the crash remains under investigation.



UPDATE, 1:45 PM — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer has confirmed with MTN News that two people died in the Tuesday morning crash south of Four Corners on Highway 191.

MTN News has reached out to the Montana Highway Patrol for more information, but we have not gotten a response at this time.

No further details are currently available. We will keep you updated as we get more information.



FIRST REPORT, 8:35 AM:

BOZEMAN — A multiple-vehicle crash just south of Four Corners is blocking lanes of traffic Tuesday morning, April 1, 2025.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map, the incident was reported on Highway 191 North at the intersection of Cobb Hill Road around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Travelers are advised they should be prepared to stop.

The Montana Highway Patrol's incident map states the crash involves a fatality.

No further details are currently available. We will update you as we get more information.

