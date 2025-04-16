At Engine Works on Montana State University’s Innovation Campus sit the only two quantum computers of their kind in the state—which is the beginning of an ambitious, and perhaps revolutionary, research agenda in Bozeman.

"QCORE is a new center here at Montana State University (MSU) where we’re looking at opportunities to expand and increase the quantum supply chain and really build on the history here in Montana and the Gallatin Valley," says Director Jayne Morrow.

Watch the story here:

Montana State's QCORE advancing quantum particle research across the state

Quantum physics deals with very small particles—even smaller than the parts that make up atoms.

MSU scientists are discovering how to manipulate these particles to make faster, more precise electronics for the quantum supply chain, such as computers or medical equipment.

"It’s been around since the 70s, having more powerful computers that can solve problems that are intractable with the computers we have. But even the most powerful supercomputers we have cannot attack or solve some of the problems we have because the computations are so complex," says QCORE'S CTO Krishna Rupavatharam.

A $26.7 million grant from the U.S. Air Force allowed QCORE to purchase two quantum computers, the first of their kind at any university in the U.S.

Officials say this could help scientists address complex problems emerging in society.

"And this is happening all over the world right now. So being able to do some of that work in Montana—these problems could be related to agriculture. We could be looking at transportation systems improvement. So, it really ups our capabilities as a state," says Morrow.

A part of this includes demystifying quantum science for public understanding, highlighted by World Quantum Day on April 14.

"We have sent activity kits for World Quantum Day to 52 teachers across the state, some in really small schools, some in larger schools. And we’re already hearing back from teachers that they’re learning more about quantum and their students are super excited about everything they're learning," says Suzi Taylor, Director of MSU's Science Math Resource Center.

Visit the MSU website for more info on World Quantum Day events, including a laser show happening Wednesday night.