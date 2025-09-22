MSU sees record-breaking enrollment this fall

BOZEMAN — If Montana State University feels a bit more crowded lately, that's because there's been a record high enrollment this semester.

MSU enrolled more than 17,000 students, setting a new milestone for the university. Among them are 3,743 first-time college students, including just over 1,500 Montana residents.

“It’s a lot busier – you can’t get parking anywhere,” said one student.

Sophomore Daniel Shults, from Helena, said the influx of new students has made it harder to enroll in classes.

“I had a really hard time getting into a Calc III class just because there were so many incoming freshmen taking up slots,” Shults explained. “I had multiple meetings with advisors just trying to get into a vital class for my major.”

The surge in students has also impacted some campus facilities, like the gym.

"I would say the gym feels more occupied," he said. "Definitely more than last year."

According to MSU, the university is the largest university in the four-state area that includes Wyoming and the Dakotas.

For years, MSU has enrolled more Montana residents than other university in the state. This fall, local students make up 50 percent of the total student body.

During a recent roundtable discussion, MSU President Brock Tessman highlighted the university’s growth and commitment to student success:

“More and more students are coming to Montana State University,” Tessman said. “We had record high enrollment, record on-time graduation rates – that’s very important to us. We take a lot of pride in that student-centered approach.”

For some students, like sophomore Kyler Ragan from Kalispell, choosing MSU was about staying close to home while still gaining independence.

“It was just close,” Ragan said. “I didn’t want to get too far away from family, but I still wanted to get a little bit away.”

