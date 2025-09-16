MSU fall career fair connects students with 250+ employers

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will host its annual Fall Career Fair on Oct. 1, bringing together more than 250 employers with students and alumni seeking internships and career opportunities.

The three-day event, organized by MSU's Career, Internship and Student Employment Services, begins with a networking reception on Sept. 30 and concludes with formal interviews on Oct. 2.

"From orientation to graduation and beyond, our dedicated team at MSU Career Services helps students thrive along their career pathways," said Elizabeth Feary, director of Career, Internship and Student Employment Services.

"We provide a variety of services from one-one-one coaching to workshops, job and internship resources to career fairs and interview prep."

Pictured: MSU Career Fair (photo credit: MSU Career, Internship & Student Employment Services)

MSU Career, Internship & Student Employment Services

Local, regional and national companies will participate, including Billings Clinic, the City of Bozeman, Great West Engineering, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, onXmaps and Stockman Bank. A complete list of registered employers is available on MSU's Handshake website, where students can search and apply for positions.

The event welcomes students from all majors and academic levels. A reception-style networking event on Sept. 30 will allow representatives from more than 100 companies to meet informally with students. The main career fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, followed by formal interviews on Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"When students actively engage in career fairs, prep events and coaching, they're not just preparing for a job—they're taking ownership of their future careers," Feary said.

MSU Career Services offers preparation resources including mock interviews, resume assistance and the "Prep the Student" event on Sept. 23, where students can obtain free professional attire. The Margaret Alderson Etiquette Dinner on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. provides professional etiquette training and interview practice for $15 per student, with free admission for veterans.

All events will take place in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

For more information and employer registration, visit the MSU career fair website. Students are reminded to activate their HireABobcat.com accounts before the fair.

The complete schedule includes: