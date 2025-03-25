BOZEMAN — If you have not been keeping up with MSU news, there is soon to be a huge change in university leadership.

The search for a new president continues at MSU. I headed over to the campus and spoke to students about President Cruzado's legacy.

Montana State University presidential candidates to visit campus

Dillion Baroy, a freshman at MSU, spoke about the new change he will see within the next year.

“I'm pretty new to MSU but I've heard Ms. Cruzado is doing great here and she's going on a new adventure in her life which is good for her and I'm excited for what the new president can bring,” said Baroy.

Sillas Savoia, who is also a freshman, hopes the new president will carry on Cruzado's legacy.

“I don't want to see anything fall backwards; I'd like to see President Cruzado’s hard work be worked upon further,” said Savoia.

Kayla and her father David Joseph, came from Illinois to tour the campus and also knew about the candidates being considered for the new role.

“We heard a lot of good things about the outgoing president, so hopefully it'll continue. Obviously, it's a big consideration,” said Joseph.

Interviews for the two candidates begin Tuesday. Faculty, staff, students, and alumni are encouraged to participate in the events and open forum. You can find more information and event schedules at the Montana State University Presidential Search website.