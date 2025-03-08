Montana State University alerting students after recent drugging allegations at on-campus events

BOZEMAN — If you’re on a college campus it’s inevitable: there’s going to be drinking and partying. But after several allegations of drugging incidents here at Montana State, it raises the question, how safe, really, are these students?

I walked around MSU and asked some students if reported drugging incidents on campus were a shock or not.

Watch the story here:

Montana State University alerting students after recent drugging allegations

“Not in the slightest,” says one student Olivia. "I’ve had some friends who have been roofied and stuff like that so it's very common”.

But this information, although students got the email about it, did come as a shock to some.

“I feel like our frats are pretty chill most of the time. So yeah, this was a little bit surprising,” says another student.

For freshmen Luci and Emma, who currently live in residence halls?

“That’s shocking to hear it’s in the dorms.” “Yeah, I did not know about that at all,” they tell me.

And I wanted to know more about these incidents, so I headed over to campus police to see what's been going on.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve had numerous reports from students that they believe they may have been drugged at social gatherings around on campus,” Adam Pankratz, the deputy chief with the MSU Police Department tells me.

Pankratz has been the deputy chief for nearly a year now and tells me about two weeks ago the first reports came in.

“The people who reported these incidents had participated at both fraternity and sorority life events. And also informal social gatherings in the residents halls on campus," he says.

I asked what specific Greek life houses or dorm halls these incidents occurred in. Pankratz tells me these cases are still under investigation. So, campus police doesn’t know what drugs were used or if any drugging took place at all. So I was curious how campus police go about investigating.

“Talking to the victims. We work with medical providers. We also look into the events and where they occurred so the residence hall staff. Other witnesses, same with the fraternities and sorority life events,” says Pankratz.

And, you may be wondering, like me, how common is it for people to call in with these allegations?

Pankratz tells me, “It’s not very common. So a couple of these incidents every semester, or every year."

Which is why Montana State sent out a mass email to students, warning them of these incidents. The email includes ways to stay safe. For Pankratz, his advice?

“If a student feels they’re unsafe or that they may be the victim of an alleged drugging, they should be calling 911; they should be calling for help."

And for the students experiencing these situations firsthand?

“I think also just like being around people you generally trust is a smart move,” says Emma.

Olivia shares how she looks out for her friends.

“I just check up on them and try to stay close. And if they hand me their drink I'm just like, yeah. Cover it up, you know what I mean?"