Montana PBS breaks ground on $31.5 million expansion of Bozeman station at Montana State University

BOZEMAN — Montana PBS is a Treasure State television classic, with its Bozeman station located on the campus of Montana State University. And with recent private funding totaling more than $30 million, that station is about to get a whole lot bigger.

“Yeah, it’s a little hard for me to believe that it’s actually here,” says Aaron Pruitt.

Pruitt is the director and general manager of Montana PBS. He and this broadcast station have something in common. They both entered Montana State University’s visual communications building in the year of 1984.

“I entered the building in 1984 as a freshman photography student. But little did I know that this fledgling TV station, and an advisor named Jack Hyyppa, would change the course of my life,” Aaron tells me.

As Aaron’s ties with Montana PBS grew, so did the station. Over the years, they’ve created classic series such as "Backroads of Montana" or "11th & Grant". Now, after 40 years? They’re expanding for the very first time.

“To date, we have raised $31.5 million of private donations to help make the addition possible,” Aaron explains.

That money is coming from more than 600 private donors across the state of Montana. So what is Montana PBS planning to do with this money?

“We plan to add 32,000 square feet,” Aaron shares. “And it will include a large classroom space, which is also a studio, as well as control rooms and offices to bring our entire Montana PBS staff back together for the first time in more than a decade."

KGLT radio, currently located in the Student Union Building, will also relocate to this new, inclusive building.

As some folks know, Montana PBS shares this space with the School of Film and Photography. So, I asked Aaron how the students will be affected during construction.

“So it will, for the next couple years, present some challenges. At the same time, I appreciate the enthusiasm from all those partners for what our dream is, for what the student experience will be, when we open our doors,” Aaron shares.

This project has been in the works since 2018. On Tuesday, the groundbreaking ceremony was finally held. A tent across from Montana PBS was filled with friends, staff, and lovers of this station. After heartwarming speeches and presentations, President Waded Cruzado took the stage—soon after, breaking ground for the last time as president of Montana State University.

Construction will start towards the end of the summer, with expected completion in the fall of 2027. For Aaron, who has seen this station grow into what it is today?

“Talking about our past, but talking about our future in this new home, it is a big deal to me. It means a lot."