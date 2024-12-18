Montana eating disorder center goes non-profit to reach more people needing care

BOZEMAN — For many folks, eating is a walk in the park. You probably even look forward to it. But for others, eating a meal is the most dreadful part of their day. And that's because eating disorders, which aren't talked about a lot here in Montana, are a bigger issue than you may think.

“It had felt like the worst it had ever been, and it didn’t feel like I could pull myself out on my own,” says Gabby Hedges.

Gabby is a former patient of Eating Disorder Center of Montana. She’s been battling anorexia for over 10 years.

“I could feel relationships crumbling. I could feel myself becoming more isolated. I was consistently depressed, anxious, and I knew it all connected to my eating disorder.”

Which is why in March 2024, she decided to seek help.

“I wanted to chat with and connect with individuals who really got it. I could talk to my friends and my partner all day long about what's going on in my head. And they would sympathize. But they would never fully understand, like, someone who is struggling with the same thing,” says Gabby.

Gabby isn’t alone. According to the National Eating Disorder Association, 28.8 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime—an issue Eating Disorder Center of Montana, or EDCMT, recognized 11 years ago.

“There was nothing provided in our state prior to us forming EDCMT. There was a gap in care. Patients were having to travel really far distances, go out of states to neighboring areas,” says Elysa White.

Elysa is the executive director of EDCMT. She tells me this organization initially started as a for-profit business and has been able to help hundreds recover from eating disorders. In fact, they’re currently serving upwards of 40 patients at a time. And there may be even more folks who need the help but just aren't getting it.

“There’s a stigma around seeking treatment for mental health. So oftentimes, individuals that have an eating disorder are suffering in silence or alone,” says Elysa.

Which is why as of November 2024, EDCMT transferred to a non-profit organization.

“As a nonprofit we are committed to reducing financial barriers, increasing access to care, more community outreach and education, and then also training health care professionals in our staff,” Elysa says.

Services include partial hospitalization or intensive outpatient services. Folks can experience food exposure, cooking groups, trauma-informed yoga, expressive arts therapy, and more—now highly accessible in our community.

Gabby tells me, “When I saw this? I was like, ‘This is incredible news.’”

Because for Gabby, getting treatment turned her life around.

“I am absolutely thriving. I feel more vibrant and radiant. And like I said, I landed a new job which had been my goal for the last 18 months. But I just hadn't been able to get myself there,” says Gabby.

If you’re seeking care, visit EDCMT’s website for your first step to recovery.