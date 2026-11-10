Montana Clean Energy Summit brings industry leaders and students together at MSU

Educators, students and energy professionals gathered at Montana State University on Tuesday for the Montana Clean Energy Summit to discuss the future of renewable energy and opportunities for the industry across the state.

Hosted for the first time in Bozeman by the Montana Renewable Energy Association, the summit brought together participants to discuss energy innovation, workforce development and potential solutions to Montana's energy challenges.

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Montana Clean Energy Summit brings industry leaders, students together at MSU

MREA Executive Director Makenna Sellers said the summit created opportunities for people across different industries to exchange ideas and discuss how to advance renewable energy in Montana.

"So much interdisciplinary dialogue that comes with how we advance renewables in Montana, so there's a place for you and I think that's what's really cool about MREA," Sellers said.

Organizers said the summit was designed to encourage collaboration and explore practical ways to expand clean energy opportunities across the state.

The event also focused on potential implementation strategies for recommendations outlined in the Governor's Energy Task Force report.

Sellers said people who couldn't attend the summit can still get involved through the Montana Renewable Energy Association, which advances renewable energy through education, advocacy and industry engagement.

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