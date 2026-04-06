Montanans are celebrating “406 Day” on April 6, a nod to the state’s lone area code and a chance for local businesses to highlight what makes Big Sky Country unique.

From craft beer to special menu deals, businesses across Bozeman marked the day with Montana-made products and community pride.

At MAP Brewing Company, head brewer Doug Child said the celebration reflects what makes the state stand out.

WATCH: Bozeman businesses celebrate 406 Day with special local deals

Montana businesses celebrate 406 Day with local brews, special deals

“I think we are fairly unique and we have a ton of open spaces, which I really like,” Child said.

Child said two of his favorite things are Montana and making good beer — something he says is increasingly common across the state.

“Every little town in Montana has a brewery now, which is fantastic,” he said.

To mark the occasion, MAP Brewing released a special edition English porter called “The Lozar,” named after Montana beer historian Steve Lozar of Helena.

“He knows everything about Montana beer history,” Child said.

The beer recently earned silver at the Montana Beer Awards and is made entirely with ingredients sourced from within the state.

“All the hops, all the malt, and obviously the water — we grew the yeast with it,” Child said.

The limited-time brew is available at the brewery, where customers can also take in views of the Bridger Mountains.

Across town, Rib & Chop House offered a different kind of 406 Day special.

The Montana-based restaurant chain served burgers and fries for $4.06, drawing in customers throughout the day.

“I think it’s a really unique opportunity,” said back-of-house manager Caleb Bang. “I don’t think there are a lot of states where there is one area code for the entire state.”

Montana is one of just 11 states with a single area code.

By early afternoon, Bang said dozens of meals had already been sold.

“I think we already sold 55 burgers,” he said.

While the promotion was only offered for one day, Bang said he hopes it becomes an annual tradition.

“I hope more people stop by. I hope this is something we do year to year,” he said.

