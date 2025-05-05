'May Day Strong' protest fills the streets of downtown Bozeman

BOZEMAN — On Saturday afternoon, May 3, 2025, downtown Bozeman was filled with the sound of drums, chants, and car horns as hundreds of demonstrators lined both sides of Main Street for the “Stand May Day Strong” rally.

The event, organized by Indivisible Bozeman, aimed to draw attention to policies protesters say favor billionaires at the expense of working families.

Drumming group Buckets of Justice and Equity helped lead the charge, using rhythm and energy to unite the crowd.

“The thing I think is awesome is the unity it brings when we drum together—that’s happened all across cultures all over the world,” says Shaun Phoenix, one of the drummer organizers.

Amid the homemade signs and constant beat, demonstrators made their concerns clear.

“It is clear that they only care about white male billionaires. America is better than that, and we are not going to take it. It is really important to be very clear about how many people are not okay with the current administration and the way they are destroying democracy,” Shuan says.

That frustration was echoed by many in the crowd.

“I am for the constitution above all and to sweep out the guy who's destroying the constitution,” says protestor Jack Kligerman.

Jack and Barbra Kligerman were among those taking a stand. Barbra says speaking out is nothing new for her.

“My first was against the Vietnam War in Berkeley when I had an infant on my back and a two-year-old in my hand,” Barbra says.

Now, decades later, the Kligermans say they’re still fighting—this time, for programs they’ve spent a lifetime supporting.

“I have been paying into Social Security since I was 16. That's 70 years, and they are going to take that away from me? And the poor people who have Medicaid and they are going to take that away, Daines and Sheehy don't say a word,” Jack says.

And to those who may disagree with the demonstration, Jack had this to say: “A, [know] what they are in danger of losing and B, it’s their country that they are losing.”

Despite the serious concerns raised, organizers say the rally was filled with hope and community, not despair.

“Folks who are doing this stuff are having fun. We are not feeling hopeless or despairing, it's really uplifting. I think it uplifts everyone else who hears it and knows they are not alone in feeling really frustrated or really angry or really despairing. Like this is whole different energy — there is no anger or despair,” Shaun says.

Protesters say they hope state leaders take notice, but even if they don’t, they plan to keep showing up, one drumbeat at a time.