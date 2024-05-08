May 7, 2024 election results: Bozeman school levies pass, Belgrade levies fail

BOZEMAN — The final, unofficial results of the Gallatin County school elections are in.

The $60.5 million bond for the Belgrade School District for a new elementary school and renovations to the middle school did not pass, with 4,202 NO votes and 1,480 votes for YES.

The Bozeman School District asked for more than $600,000 in operating levies. These include $250,000 for the elementary school district and $430,000 for the high school district. These operating levies did end up passing.

The elementary levy passed with 7,852 votes for it, and 5,918 against it. The high school levy passed by a margin of 8,814 in favor and 7,624 against.

Three Forks School District’s general fund levy to raise over $680,000 failed for both the elementary (465 FOR, 851 AGAINST) and high school (458 FOR, 850 AGAINST) districts.

For the full list of unofficial results for the May 7, 2024 election, click here.