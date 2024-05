May 7, 2024 unofficial Gallatin County election results

BOZEMAN — Below are the unofficial results for the 2024 Gallatin County Special Purpose District & School Election as of 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

GALLATIN COUNTY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS:

Election Day Precincts Reporting: 18 of 20

Precincts Complete: 0 of 20

Precincts Partially Reported: 18 of 20

Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting: 0 of 20

Registered Voters - Total: 90,225

Ballots Cast - Total: 18,686

Paper Ballots Cast - Total: 18,686

Cards Cast - Total: 0

Ballots Cast - Blank: 6

Paper Ballots Cast - Blank: 6

Cards Cast - Blank: 6

Voter Turnout - Total: 20.71%

TRUSTEE AMSTERDAM ELEMENTARY

Vote For 2

BENJAMIN F. FLIS: 99

JEREMY GINGERICH: 164

TODD GRAHAM: 174

Write-In Totals: 4

Total Votes Cast: 441

TRUSTEE BELGRADE

Vote For 2

WALTER DERZAY: 1,596

ROCKY SMITH: 2,267

FRANK T STOCK: 2,104

Write-In Totals: 111

Total Votes Cast: 6,078

TRUSTEE BELGRADE

Vote For 1

MARY ELLEN (MILLER) FITZGERALD: 2,244

BILL FRASER: 1,399

Write-In Totals: 90

Total Votes Cast: 3,733

TRUSTEE LAMOTTE ELEMENTARY

Vote For 2

KASEY CUMMINGS: 128

LAUREN OAKES: 124

Write-In Totals: 3

Total Votes Cast: 255

TRUSTEE BOZEMAN ELEMENTARY

Vote For 3

LEI-ANNA BERTELSEN: 5,719

ROBERT BLACK: 1,371

CARLYN BRYANT: 2,098

GARY LUSIN: 5,551

MELISSA MORAN: 5,584

JOSH SADAJ: 1,694

Write-In Totals: 168

Total Votes Cast: 22,185

TRUSTEE MONFORTON

Vote For 2

SARAH BAUMGARTNER: 617

EDDIE DAVILA: 472

Write-In Totals: 26

Total Votes Cast: 1,115

TRUSTEE BOZEMAN HIGH SCHOOL

Vote For 1

SANDRA WILSON: 8,035

Write-In Totals: 255

Total Votes Cast: 8,290

TRUSTEE THREE FORKS

Vote For 2

ROBERT W. BUCHHOLZ: 283

LEANA EASTTY: 280

HILLARY LAMPERS: 71

RYAN LAMPERS: 56

BROOKE K. PESTEL: 298

TRAVIS LEE SHORT: 217

Write-In Totals: 16

Total Votes Cast: 1,221

TRUSTEE BIG SKY K-12

Vote For 2

MAREN J. DUNN: 258

MATT JENNINGS: 312

MATTHEW KIDD: 55

DANIELLE MCCLAIN: 355

JOHN MCGUIRE: 212

Write-In Totals: 1

Total Votes Cast: 1,193

TRUSTEE WEST YELLOWSTONE K-12

Vote For 2

LINDSEY R. CHARLTON: 361

CHARLEY DODGE: 62

DAVID L. KELTNER, JR.: 244

Write-In Totals: 9

Total Votes Cast: 676

DIRECTOR BIG SKY

Vote For 3

JERAD BIGGERSTAFF: 224

RICHARD (DICK) FAST: 265

KENT VOLOSIN: 148

MICHAEL WILCYNSKI: 215

Write-In Totals: 2

Total Votes Cast: 854

RESORT TAX DST BIG SKY

Vote For 3

KEVIN GERMAIN: 375

LAURA L. SEYFANG: 316

LANDON WEIGHT: 93

GRACE YOUNG: 380

JOHN ZIRKLE: 467

Write-In Totals: 6

Total Votes Cast: 1,637

HOSPITAL HEBGEN BASIN

Vote For 1

ED GEIGER: 146

NANCY MEYER: 189

Write-In Totals: 4

Total Votes Cast: 339

GF LEVY ANDERSON ELEMENTARY

Vote For 1

FOR: 193

AGAINST: 247

Total Votes Cast: 440

BOND BELGRADE ELEMENTARY

Vote For 1

YES: 1,056

NO: 3,368

Total Votes Cast: 4,424

GF LEVY BIG SKY K-12

Vote For 1

FOR: 398

AGAINST: 242

Total Votes Cast: 640

GF LEVY COTTONWOOD ELEMENTARY

Vote For 1

FOR: 55

AGAINST: 44

Total Votes Cast: 99

BUILDING LEVY MONFORTON

Vote For 1

FOR: 398

AGAINST: 551

Total Votes Cast: 949

GF LEVY MONFORTON

Vote For 1

FOR: 400

AGAINST: 552

Total Votes Cast: 952

GF LEVY BOZEMAN ELEMENTARY

Vote For 1

FOR: 5,449

AGAINST: 4,464

Total Votes Cast: 9,913

GF LEVY LAMOTTE ELEMENTARY

Vote For 1

FOR: 94

AGAINST: 137

Total Votes Cast: 231

TECH LEVY LAMOTTE ELEMENTARY

Vote For 1

FOR: 104

AGAINST: 127

Total Votes Cast: 231

GF LEVY BOZEMAN HIGH SCHOOL

Vote For 1

FOR: 6,198

AGAINST: 5,840

Total Votes Cast: 12,038

GF LEVY THREE FORKS ELEMENTARY

Vote For 1

FOR: 247

AGAINST: 464

Total Votes Cast: 711

GF LEVY THREE FORKS HIGH SCHOOL

Vote For 1

FOR: 248

AGAINST: 470

Total Votes Cast: 718

GF LEVY WEST YELLOWSTONE K-12

Vote For 1

FOR: 213

AGAINST: 174

Total Votes Cast: 387

WATER & SEWER DST FIRELIGHT MEADOWS

Vote For 1

FOR: 49

AGAINST: 0

Total Votes Cast: 49