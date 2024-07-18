Watch Now
Marty Lambert, longtime Gallatin County Attorney, passes away

Lambert died on July 15. He was 69 years old.
Dokken-Nelson
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 18, 2024

BOZEMAN — Longtime Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, from an infection following surgery. He was 69 years old.

Lambert was Gallatin County Attorney for 26 years, following 14 years as deputy prosecutor. He was serving as deputy prosecutor for Yellowstone County at the time of his death.

Lambert was also a 30-year member of the Bozeman Symphony as a violinist and served on several boards while in office.

Lambert is survived by his wife Kathryn, three children, and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on Tuesday, July 23.

