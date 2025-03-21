Manhattan Christian addresses offensive student section cheer during state basketball tournament

BOZEMAN — A video circulating on social media after the 2025 Class C State Championship game between Manhattan Christian School and Box Elder has drawn attention and raised concern from the public.

During the game on March 15 at the Butte Civic Center, a video shared on TikTok shows people chanting and also making gestures. According to a Facebook post from Manhattan Christian School, the chants were coming from the school's student section.

Students are seen in the video cheering while making a "tomahawk chop" gesture, which is known to be disrespectful toward the Native American community. The Box Elder population is predominantly Native American.

Manhattan Christian apologized in the Facebook post and said the students' actions will be investigated and dealt with internally, stating:

On behalf of Manhattan Christian School, we would like to apologize for the actions that recently took place at the State C basketball tournament championship game. The student section cheer that has received publicity is not a reflection of the deep respect Manhattan Christian has for coach MacDonald, his team, and the community of Box Elder. We are truly thankful for the bond between the two communities that healthy competition and sportsmanship has created.

Manhattan Christian Head of School Joel Westa further stated in an email to MTN News, "We have worked closely with the Box Elder administration, Athletic director and Coach MacDonald to address this issue. We have apologized for this unfortunate event and will use this to further educate our kids."

"We congratulate the Box Elder Bears on their second state title, and look forward to more hard fought games in the upcoming years!" added Westa.

Box Elder won the Class C championship, beating Manhattan Christian 65-60 this past Saturday night in Butte. The Bears have earned a 52-0 record over the last two seasons.