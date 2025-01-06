Man dies in vehicle crash on I-90 near Cardwell

A Washington man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Jefferson County on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP's fatality crash report for the incident says it happened around 2:37 p.m. on Friday, in snowy, icy road conditions, at mile marker 263 near Cardwell.

According to the report, a 45-year-old man from Marysville, Washington was traveling east on I-90 in a Toyota Tacoma. The truck crossed the center median, reentered the roadway on the westbound side, then hit the guardrail. The man was ejected before the Tacoma slid back into the median and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP report says the man was not wearing a seat belt, and speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.