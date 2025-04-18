Man dies in single-vehicle crash north of Belgrade

BOZEMAN — A Belgrade man died in a single-vehicle crash on Dry Creek Road north of Belgrade on Thursday morning, April 17, 2025, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP's fatality crash report says the 76-year-old man was driving a Chevy Colorado on Dry Creek Road (MT Hwy 290) around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday when he lost control trying to negotiate a curve near mile marker 8.

According to the report, the man lost control, crossed the centerline, and drove off the left side of the roadway. He overturned and came to rest on all four tires. The report says the man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



SEE MORE: Woman dies in Highway 191 vehicle crash with Big Sky Fire ambulance

The report says road conditions at the time were ice and snow-packed, and speed is suspected as a factor. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The man has not been identified at this time, and no further details were released.

We will update you if we get more information.