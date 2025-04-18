Woman dies in Highway 191 vehicle crash with Big Sky Fire ambulance

BOZEMAN — A woman died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 191 involving a Big Sky Fire Department ambulance on Thursday, April 18, 2025.

According to a fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday at mile marker 67, which is northwest of Storm Castle. A 48-year-old Gallatin Gateway woman was driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on 191 when she failed to negotiate a curve and drifted in front of a Ram 5500 ambulance.

MHP says the vehicles collided and the woman's truck went off the road and overturned, trapping her inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a press release, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jozie Beth Hrenchir of Gallatin Gateway. The release also stated that the ambulance was from the Big Sky Fire Department. The Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Big Sky Fire Department, and Gallatin Gateway Fire responded to the scene.

According to MHP, the occupants of the ambulance—the driver, a 27-year-old Bozeman man and a 26-year-old male passenger from Helena—were not injured. The Sheriff's Office release said the two were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Sheriff's Office said it has not been determined if speed or impairment played a role in the crash, although the MHP report indicated alcohol, drugs, and speed are all suspected as factors.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.