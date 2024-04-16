Main Street ramps on I-90 to close for roadwork starting week of April 22

BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Knife River plan to begin resurfacing the on- and off-ramps at the Main Street Interchange on I-90 the week of April 22, and MDT says travelers should expect intermittent closures as the work commences.

According to an MDT press release, each of the ramps at Exit 309 will be closed for approximately two days at a time. Ramps will not be closed simultaneously and will reopen as soon as the new pavement is safe to drive on.

MDT says that weather permitting and barring any unforeseen factors, the work will take place Monday through Friday and is expected to begin with the westbound on-ramp, followed by the westbound off-ramp. The eastbound off-ramp and on-ramp will follow after the westbound ramps are completed and reopened.

The release says the resurfacing work is expected to take two weeks to complete. Travelers can check 511mt.net for the most up-to-date information.