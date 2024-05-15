Mackenzie River in Bozeman reopens after 3-month remodel

BOZEMAN — For three long months, Mackenzie River fans waited for their beloved Bozeman location to re-open, and the day has finally arrived.

Mackenzie River closed on Feb. 8 for its first remodel in over 30 years. They sold all their original wooden furniture and painted bull skulls to loyal customers as a way to give back to the community.

Monday, May 13, they reopened to the public. I visited the restaurant to see the new look, which the restaurant described as classic Mackenzie River feel with a modern twist.

“The biggest change is the windows opening onto Main Street. Beautiful furniture that we have. The chairs are reclaimed wine barrel wood on a metal frame, so they are gorgeous and kind of just what Bozeman needs,” says Allison Collins, the regional manager of Mackenzie River.

Another new addition is the pickup window at the back of the restaurant. Allison tells us so far, the community’s response to the remodel has been overwhelmingly good.