Ludacris to headline 2024 Big Sky Country State Fair

BOZEMAN — Rapper and actor Ludacris is headlining the 2024 Big Sky State Fair in Bozeman.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Wednesday, May 22, and officials say they expect tickets to sell out quickly.

In addition to Ludacris, the fair will debut a new beer garden and cooling stations at the fairgrounds.

"It's gonna be a brand-new fair. The things you love are still here—we have the act, the petting zoo. We have face painting. The animals in 4-H barns. And the fair food, obviously. But we're going to do so many new things the people are going to enjoy," says Caitlin Quisenberry, Gallatin County Fairgrounds Director.

Ludacris will follow performances by Joe Nichols and Hairball, but Caitlin says the fun doesn't end there.

The new beer garden will feature live music, swing dancing, and other entertainment.

Visit the Gallatin County Fairgrounds website for agenda and ticketing information.

The Big Sky Country State Fair runs July 17-21 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.