Logan Landfill to open new public disposal area next week

LOGAN — Logan Landfill has a new public disposal area opening next week – and it’s meant to make their process safer and more efficient.

“Customer comes in, they’ll enter up to the front of the building, these doors will be open,” explains Jim Simon.

Simon is the Gallatin County Solid Waste Director.

“I’ve been working for the county for 22 years,” he said.

As Simon explains, he’s seen the amount of waste coming into Logan Landfill increase significantly.

“When I started 20 years ago, this facility was accepting about 98,000 tons a year,” said Simon.

“For fiscal year 26, we’re estimating 250,000 tons plus,” he added.

In fact, Loan Landfill sees about 450 to 550 customers per day on average during the summer, which is why opening a new public disposal area is crucial.

“With the current landfill cells and where they’re located, there’s a lot of traffic and congestion in those tipping areas,” said Simon. “It’ll just help reduce that interface between smaller and bigger vehicles and larger equipment”

Simon says the new disposal area is built for all kinds of weather and mainly geared toward people who have to manually unload their waste, making the process safer and more efficient.

WATCH: New Place for Public to Dump Trash

New Public Disposal Area

“Our goal is to get as much waste into the bins from the vehicle and into the container without having it placed on the floor,” said Simon.

The grand opening for the new public disposal area is Wednesday, May 27th.