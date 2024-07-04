Livingston celebrates 100 years of the Roundup Rodeo and Parade

One hundred years fly by when you're having fun. July 2, 2024, marked the 100th anniversary of the Livingston Roundup.

Tom Gelberg and Lynn Perkins have been riding together in the parade for over thirty years. They are both members of the Gallatin Shrine Clowns.

"We've known these guys for years and years; we're friends," says Lynn Perkins.

According to Chamber CEO Leslie Feigel, the Shrine Clowns are just one of the 132 organizations riding in the parade.

"We have a herd of goats. We got a mini horse team: a three-year-old and a four-year-old riding two mini horses," Leslie says.

This parade is a small-town tradition that has been enjoyed since 1924. Livingston looks a little different than it did 100 years ago. Leslie says the community is growing every day.

"You must hold on to what is important to a community's historical value. This brings a lot of smiles to people's faces, so we're excited.

When asked about the longest-running float over the years, she says the Shriners have been showing up the longest.

According to Tom Gelberg and Lynn Perkins, before the parade, they have their most fun "clowning around."

But at the end of the day, what they do has a much deeper meaning.

"We just want to support all of the patients who go to our facilities; we know it's a hardship on them, and we feel for them."