Livingston business building tiny homes as affordable housing alternative

LIVINGSTON — The owners of a Livingston business called Woodland Ridge Tiny Home Crafters say their projects are bringing attainable housing to nearby communities.

"I would say our biggest inspiration is, frankly, our kids," says Cody Wood.

Wood and Rick Gilliland are owners of Woodland Ridge, both having lived and worked in the Livingston community for 20 years.

"And the reality is our kids aren’t really going to be able to stay in this community as they get ready to launch," he says.

Cody and Rick say their business attracts three types of customers: businesses seeking workforce housing, primary homeowners, and those looking to rent out property.

Allison Smith is a property owner in Red Lodge who is buying what will become a duplex tiny home—to rent as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

"We need teachers and liftees at Red Lodge Mountain, and people who work at the restaurants and bars to be able to stay in their community, and that’s falling apart," Smith says.

Cody and Rick tell me that one of the benefits of tiny homes is avoiding the unnecessary sprawl of development.

Smith says, "Maintaining our ranchland and farmland is ideal for a rural community, but also to make the community walkable."

The first piece of Allison’s duplex has already been set into place, but a second home will be placed on top.

The tiny homes are fully customizable and range from $90,000 to about $150,000.

Rick says their dream is to see communities of these tiny homes.

"By communities I don’t just mean a site. But a full community where you can feel like you’re a part of what’s going on around you. And be able to set these homes in that atmosphere and really contribute to a community lifestyle," Rick says.

And Cody says they’re not just selling homes—but a lifestyle.

"People want to be able to take advantage of what we have here in Montana and one of our tiny homes is the way in which they achieve that lifestyle," he says.

For more information on Woodland Ridge Tiny Home Crafters, visit their website.