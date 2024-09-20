Little Free Library teams up with Bozeman Creative Learning Center to craft a new little library

BOZEMAN — Reading is a fundamental aspect of any child’s education. That’s why the Little Free Libraries project is bringing together children from around the community to build their own little library.

"Today we are building a free little library with Bozeman Creative Learning Center. The kids actually drew up the design so we’re going completely off of their artwork," says Esmay Newman.

Newman is the mind behind Bozeman’s little free libraries. She’s been designing them since 2022 to give back to the community.

"I actually had a hard time learning how to read when I was small. And I remember the moment that it clicked for me—reading Amelia Bhadelia. So that memory has always really stuck with me," she says.

Gabi is the child who developed the design concept for the library they’re building today.

"When I came up with the idea of like a tree with tiny little branches holding a house with books inside, with antlers on top of the house," he says.

He tells me the antlers were an ode to Montana.

"My teacher kind of gave me the idea, like kind of being Montana-y so that’s why I designed the antlers," Gabi says.

Newman says she hopes to give other children the opportunity to develop their literacy skills—without the financial burden of purchasing books.

She says, "Reading is such a key and fundamental part of education, and it shouldn’t be kept behind closed doors."

If you’d like to get involved or host a little library, visit the Little Free Library Project page.