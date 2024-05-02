Job-seekers and employers mix and mingle at the Job Fair Jamboree

BOZEMAN — Bozeman job-seekers connected with local employers at the Job Fair Jamboree on Wednesday.

More than ten organizations showed up to chat with potential applicants, offering information on multiple levels of employment.

The event gives job-seekers the opportunity to connect with a variety of community resources. And it gives employers the chance to build an applicant pool and scout for seasonal positions this summer.

“For us as employers, I spend a lot of time behind the desk and actually going and being able to physically meet our candidates, I think that just adds a really nice personal touch to it,” Says Tanner Boone, Talent Acquisition Specialist at Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

“It's not always easy to know what openings are out there, and or what possibilities to work your way into the facility, with MDT for example. So, it gives us a chance to talk to them, and them learn more about us,” Said Shirley Courtright, Human Resource Generalist at Montana’s Department of Transportation.

From college students to seasonal work, the jamboree had something for everyone.