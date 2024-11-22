Jewish roadside memorial marking woman's death vandalized twice, prompting hate crime speculation

BOZEMAN — Next to a white cross used to stand a Star of David, representing the life of Kari Friedman. Her life was tragically taken in an accident that happened at the intersection off Valley Spur Road. But recently, the Star of David has gone missing.

“I can tell you that it’s 127 months since Kari passed away. And I think seven days,” says Mark Friedman.

That’s how long it’s been since Mark and Jill Friedman lost their daughter. And even after nearly 10 years?

“One of Kari’s favorite drinks was a Crown Royal, with a twist of lemon over the rocks. I’ve carried that through. And every month on the 16th, I have a couple of shots, and I finish it with a Crown Royal with a lemon over rocks,” says Mark.

Mark Friedman Kari Friedman was killed in a vehicle crash in Bozeman in April 2014.

Kari Friedman was from Cleveland, Ohio. She moved west to attend the University of Montana, and later Montana State.

“She chose Bozeman. She said it was because they had a better program to her liking. May have been because Jay Gill was there. We’ll really never know,” Mark said with a grin.

Jay Gill was Kari’s boyfriend at the time, and soon-to-be fiancé. But on April 16 of 2014, Kari was on her way to pick up Jay from the airport. She turned left onto frontage road, was struck by a pickup truck, and killed.

“We still have people that call us. Her friends from Montana, people from here. On the 16th of every single month,” says Jill.

MTN News Mark and Jill Friedman talk via Zoom about the vandalism at their daughter Kari's fatality marker that features a Star of David.

As many know, when a fatal accident happens, a white cross is installed at the location. But the Friedmans are Jewish. Which is why they fought to have the Star of David put up instead.

“It was always heartwarming to drive by, as sad as it was to know that’s where she was killed. But to see the Star of David? And to see it right near the cross? And to know that in our community, if you’re of a different faith, we will celebrate that,” says Rabbi Chaim Bruk.

Rabbi Bruk never met Kari, but he prayed and helped escort her body when she passed. Creating a bond with Kari, and her parents, who even donated to have a kids' playroom made in the Rabbi’s Synagogue.

“It’s kind of an odd thing to say that you became someone’s friend after they passed away, but in her case, that’s the truth,” says Rabbi Bruk.

Mark Friedman

Kari’s Star of David stood tall for nearly 10 years, until Oct. 5, 2024, when it was first knocked down. The cross next to it? Untouched. People responsible for the crosses quickly worked to have the star not only put back up, but replaced with a brand new one. But on Oct. 21, the Star of David disappeared.

“It seems like now it’s not just an accident,” says Rabbi Bruk.

Some people online, who have also noticed the star of David's absence, have labeled this a hate crime.

“There is hatred in this county. These days the Jews are getting it from the far left and the far right. But is that a hate crime? Or just a stupid person that has hate in their heart? I don’t know,” says Rabbi Bruk.

Greg Harbac

Rabbi Bruk says he’s always felt overwhelmed by the kindness of the community here in Bozeman and its acceptance of all faiths.

“I think it was someone that didn't realize the magnitude of what that means for the community. But also, more importantly, what that means for their family," he says.

“It’s heart-rending. It’s really a tragic thing after all these years,” says Mark.

These parents, who still mourn their daughter, tell me whether this was a hate crime or not?

“I’ll tell you, we’ll replace it 100 times if we have to,” Mark says.