It's not just the interstate—a look at wrong-way driving incidents in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Over the last several months, there have been several high-profile cases of wrong-way driving across Gallatin County, with the latest one being here in Bozeman.

“I mean, people just lay on the horn. I walk right over here and look out the window. Usually someone is taking a right turn on Mendenhall,” says LeeAnn Ramey, Owner of LeeAnn Ramey Art Gallery.

Outside of Ramey’s gallery on Mendenhall and Tracy she gets a front row to watching drivers go the wrong way.

“When I'm out walking, people that don't yield to the pedestrians crossing the street,” says Ramey.

Bozeman Police Lieutenant Ben King points out that most of Bozeman’s wrong-way driving cases happen in the downtown core.

“Mendenhall and Babcock, in the downtown area,” says King.

King says this year they have responded to 34 wrong-way cases.

“On average, about 50 wrong-way drivers per year that our officers contact,” says King.

He says the number of wrong-way drivers has remained consistent downtown.

“We haven't exactly seen an uptick or any new trends. We typically see the same number of wrong-way drivers in our limited one-ways,” says King.

Business owners in the area say they see drivers trying to get to a parking lot or garage, something King says is common.

“A lot of the motorists traveling one way only do it for a short period of time, whether that's into the parking garage or just to get into another parking lot,” says King.

King says not paying attention to signs or driving under the influence is common in these stretches; he urges drivers to pay attention or get a ride home.

“The first is obviously, don't drink and drive. Make sure you get home safe and you have a safe ride to get you there,” says King.