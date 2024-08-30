It's no bull: Texas Longhorn visits new downtown Bozeman bar

BOZEMAN — Burger Bob's now has a new bar inside its iconic downtown location. The Spur Bar and Grill is the burger place's after-hours hot spot for music and drinks.

On Thursday, a four-legged unsuspecting patron attended the new bar to draw attention to the new Honky Tonk in town.

The Texas Longhorn wasn't looking to drink whiskey sours and listen to live music. He was, however, drawing in a crowd as people lined the streets taking photos of him.

How often do you get to see a Longhorn in a bar?

The steer was also part of a promotion for the Valley View Rodeo, where he struts his stuff out on the dirt for adoring fans.