Irving Elementary students get trip to Yellowstone with Bozeman community's help

BOZEMAN — Last month, MTN News reported on a 5th-grade class at Irving Elementary School looking to raise funds for a trip to Yellowstone National Park (YNP).

Sarelle Davis's 5th-grade class at Irving was chosen for the Expedition Yellowstone Program, which YNP says is "a 4-5 day curriculum-based residential program for teachers and their 4-8th grade classes."

Even so, Davis realized the dream trip might not be a reality for some students.

"Eleven students in this classroom, even with how close Yellowstone is, don't have the means to get there," Davis said at the time.

And so, Irving Elementary called on the Bozeman community to help—and Bozeman responded.

On Tuesday, MTN News received this statement from Sarelle Davis:

Our Expedition Yellowstone trip was an unforgettable experience, and it would not have been possible without the overwhelming generosity of the Bozeman community. Thanks to the support of local businesses, organizations, and individuals, our 5th graders had the opportunity to explore Yellowstone’s wonders—learning about geothermal features, wildlife conservation, and the importance of protecting our natural world. For many of our students, this was their first trip to the park, and it opened their eyes to the beauty and interconnectedness of nature. We are beyond grateful to everyone who came together to make this life-changing adventure a reality for our class.

Sarelle Davis Irving Elementary 5th graders at Expedition Yellowstone

The Expedition Yellowstone Program operates from September through mid-December, and mid-February through May. Teachers interested in more information can contact the Youth Programs Office at YNP.

