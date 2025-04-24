Indivisible Bozeman holds 'Line Up For Democracy' protest at Sen. Daines' office in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Wednesday afternoon, Indivisible Bozeman held a "Line Up For Democracy" protest outside Senator Steve Daines' office in Bozeman, calling for a stop to cuts that they say would affect Medicaid and SNAP benefits in Montana.

At least 50 people were lined up outside the small office building with signs calling for an end to Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) related cuts. An MTN reporter attempted to attend the protest but was told by the property owner that they would not be allowed to film.

Senator Daines' office responded to the protest, saying:

"Let’s be clear: the group funding these protests, Indivisible, is a radical far-left organization that receives millions of dark-money dollars from George Soros to spread fearmongering and misinformation. This group supports defunding the police and dismantling ICE and believes that our brave law enforcement officers are "white supremacists." These beliefs are not shared by a majority of Montanans, as shown in November when we overwhelmingly elected President Trump. Make no mistake-- Montanans stand with President Trump and his agenda to secure the border, prevent a massive tax hike on small businesses, overturn Biden’s harmful anti-energy policies and get rid of the woke nonsense radical groups like Indivisible are trying to inject into mainstream culture.” Gabby Wiggins, Communications Coordinator for Senator Daines' Office

Adding that, “There will be no cuts to Medicaid/SNAP benefits, although Senator Daines believes both programs are in need of reform.”