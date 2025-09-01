Hundreds rally in Bozeman on Labor Day with message: ‘Workers over billionaires’

BOZEMAN — Hundreds of people crowded the streets of downtown Bozeman on Labor Day, rallying with one central message:workers over billionaires.

“We are here to celebrate the people who have made these billionaires actually into billionaires,” said organizer Carol Anway.

Anway said she organized the protest on her own but partnered with Indivisible Bozeman for safety support.

“This is my first sort of medium-sized protest,” Anway said.

From handmade signs to chants, demonstrators voiced a wide range of grievances all under what participants echoed as “no kings” energy.

Not everyone in attendance supported the demonstration. One counter-protester revved an engine loudly multiple times around the block. Anway called it an expression of the first amendment.

Anway said that beyond workers’ rights, the event also highlighted other concerns, including protecting science and national parks.

“Trump doesn't care about anyone who isn't a billionaire,” Roxa Crowe, one of the protesters

Another woman, who did not want to appear on camera, told MTN News she worries about her safety as a Black woman but still chose to attend to make her voice and concerns heard.

“We have grandparents who are worried about their grandchildren out here today, protesting, calling attention to these problems and feeling like we are together in this,” Anway said.

WATCH: WorkersOverBillionaires protest draws crowd to Bozeman’s Main St on Labor Day

Crowe echoed that sentiment, adding, “Apparently there are a lot of people that feel the way I do or they would not be here.”

While Labor Day is a federal holiday, many Montanans still worked. Anway said that’s one reason she felt compelled to make the protest.

“It is my privilege to stand up and stand for their rights,” she said.