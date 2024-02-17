HRDC stepping up to purchase Belgrade mobile home park, residents relieved

BELGRADE — In 2023, the Belgrade Trailer Court was put up for sale, leaving many residents wary of the future. But now, the HRDC has stepped in to prevent the displacement some of these residents could’ve faced.

“This whole park is one community, and you can tell the worry is spreading,” said Crystal Wendt.

Wendt has lived here in the Belgrade Trailer Court for six years. She says when she first heard the news of the property going up for sale, she was devastated.

“Because you can just see it coming, new development coming to wipe you out,” said Wendt. “Many of us would face homelessness if anything like that were to happen.”

But now that the HRDC has stepped up, buying the property for $1.5 million to preserve affordable housing, Wendt feels relieved.

“For me, it’s an opportunity to hold security for my children that I hadn’t had in years and constantly worry about in this town,” said Wendt.

According to the president of HRDC, Heather Grenier, they are taking on mortgage debt and two years of temporary financing until this deal is sealed.

“So, these folks could preserve their homes and then it wouldn’t be redeveloped for another purpose,” said Grenier.

Residents like Wendt l have two options: either keep HRDC as the manager of the property or they can work with NeighborWorks Montana and form a resident-owned cooperative that would transfer ownership to them collectively via a non-profit.

“So, that just means instead of paying lot rent, they would pay a mortgage payment; they would form a corporation and they would get financing to acquire that,” said Grenier.

Wendt says both of these options sound great.

“I appreciate that more than anything, the feeling of comfort,” she said. “I love Montana but being able to afford it is tough. Now I have greater hope for the future that it’s reachable.”

In the meantime, until residents reach a decision, HRDC remains the owner and manager of the property.