How quick action at a Bozeman gym turned tragedy into triumph

BOZEMAN — Imagine starting your day like any other—heading to the gym and stepping onto a treadmill.

For Bob Whitmore, that ordinary moment quickly turned into a life-threatening event.

Earlier this year, Whitmore, a Florida resident visiting Bozeman, began his morning with a light workout. After moving to the treadmill for interval training, everything seemed normal, until it wasn’t.

“I had just turned the treadmill off to start my second interval and reset my watch when everything happened,” said Whitmore. “And I went down.”

Whitmore went into cardiac arrest.

WATCH: Quick-thinking bystanders and staff at a Bozeman gym saved a man's life after he went into cardiac arrest on a treadmill

Bystanders and gym staff save Florida man after he goes into cardiac arrest at a Bozeman fitness center

Within moments of Whitmore collapsing, those around him sprang into action. Ridge members and staff rushed over to help, begin CPR, and operate the defibrillator.

Luke Szymanski, a medic with the Bozeman Fire Department, described this as an example of how bystanders can make the difference between life and death.

“Thank goodness for the bystanders that were there,” said Szymanski. “That not only were they educated, but they had the willingness to act and jump in.”

Leah Vogel, a longtime employee at the gym, performed CPR on Whitmore.

“Many of us had the same feeling that day," she said. "Like, he’s going to be okay."

According to Szymanski, survival chances drop by about 10 percent for every minute that passes without CPR. With Bozeman Fire’s average response time at around six minutes, Whitmore’s odds could have decreased significantly without immediate help.

Instead, Whitmore’s heart was restored to a normal rhythm within just two to three minutes.

“It felt like everybody was in the right place at the right time,” said Szymanski. “It has little to do with the individuals in blue uniform—it has much to do with those willing to do CPR before we get there.”

Nationally, the survival rate for cardiac arrests witnessed by a bystander is around 16 percent, according to the American Red Cross. In Bozeman, that number is about 23 percent, according to Szymanski.

Whitmore added that his recovery has been fantastic. He's now back in Bozeman to explore the outdoors and honor those who saved his life.

On Tuesday afternoon at the Ridge, the Bozeman Fire Department hosted an awards ceremony.

Vogel was just one of Whitmore's bystanders who received a "Life Saving" award from Bozeman Fire.

“The greatest gift is Bob’s life,” said Vogel.