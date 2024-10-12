Historic Carbella Bridge reopens after more than two years

For two years since Yellowstone River flooding washed it away, Carbella Bridge has been closed. But as of noon on Friday, October 11, the first cars were able to cross the new bridge.

Arriving at the bridge, many cars were lined up on both ends, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to be the very first to cross.

"I think it looks awesome. It’s not just concrete on the sides like a lot of the new bridges, it’s got the little trestle design on it and I think it looks really good," Says Bert Otis, an Emigrant resident.

The original design, built in 1918, was only one lane and incapable of carrying heavy loads. But the new one is much improved.

Superintendent with Battle Ridge Builders, Jack Moreaux says, "Well, it’s two lanes and it’s rated for capacity. The old bridge was de-rated, so people had to take a detour if they had any heavy loads."

Bert Otis says anybody who lived across the bridge has spent the last two years taking a long detour from the Old Yellowstone trail.

"It adds about four miles of gravel to their journey and most of the time, our county roads aren’t real smooth," He says.

As a board member for Paradise Valley’s fire district, Bert says the bridge allows first responders to reach residents faster.

"We’ve never been able to cross this with our big rigs. Even the old bridge you couldn’t. So now were going to be able to. So, our response time to be able to come down here is going to be greatly improved," says Otis.

Moreaux says, "This is definitely the coolest project I’ve gotten to complete so far. The structure's beautiful. I’m glad we got to go with the truss bridge."

And despite a few bumps in construction, crews finished the bridge a month ahead of schedule.

"I’m glad these people get their bridge back," says Moreaux.