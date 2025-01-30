'Her Campus' online magazine getting a chapter at Montana State University thanks to student's efforts

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University student is bringing a national magazine geared toward younger women to the MSU campus.

“I came across Her Campus and was like, oh my gosh this is so cool, I want to write for a magazine,” said Mia Vroman, MSU Her Campus magazine president.

Student bringing 'Her Campus' online magazine to Montana State University

Vroman joined Her Campus magazine when she was in high school and wanted to continue her involvement in her college career.

“Her Campus doesn’t have a chapter in the whole of Montana state, so I thought it would be interesting bringing it here,” said Vroman.

Her Campus is a student-run magazine that provides an outlet for college-age girls to share their passions.

“We want to make it a representative writing space where women can come and write about skiing and backpacking and why you chose to come to Montana,” said Vroman.

Mia has seen a lot of interest from the MSU population.

“'Oh, I can write about skiing, that sounds so fun,' or 'I’m on a sports team, I want to write about the sport that I’m playing'—we really just have seen a lot of interest in like, ‘I can be creative and I want to talk about it,’” she said.

Mia is excited to bring Her Campus to the MSU community.

“You really get that sense of self of the writers of who are at these university chapters, and so we really want to represent Montana State,” said Vroman.