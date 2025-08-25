Health advisory lifted for Butte-Silver Bow water system: Press conference today

BUTTE — A precautionary health advisory for a portion of the Butte-Silver Bow public water supply has been lifted after tests confirmed the water meets safe drinking standards, officials said Monday.

The advisory was issued in response to a cross-connection event at Montana Resources and affected an area roughly located south of Farrell, west of Continental, north of Ottawa and east of Farragut and Howard.

According to the Butte-Silver Bow Water Department, sampling and laboratory analyses conducted by both the department and independent labs showed the water has consistently remained within EPA safe drinking standards. Officials emphasized the advisory had been precautionary.

Water utility personnel will continue monitoring and sampling the potable water system to ensure its safety.

Residents with questions can contact the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 406-497-5020.

There will be a Press Conference at 3:30PM today held by Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher in the Courthouse Rotunda.