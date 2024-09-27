Haas to remain mayor of Ennis as town continues school resource officer debate

ENNIS — In a 3-2 vote at the Ennis town meeting Thursday night, commissioners voted not to remove Mayor Nici Haas from her position.

Thursday night’s vote was centered around two questions: did Mayor Haas execute a contract without commissioner approval and if so, should she resign or her position be rendered vacant?

After a recommendation by town attorney Ed Guza, commissioners agreed unanimously that Mayor Haas had executed a School Resource Officer (SRO) contract without their approval—but as for her removal, things were split.

Some expressed concern over the means of discipline—the only listed action being a total removal from her position.

Debate ensued over whether the execution of the contract was deemed serious enough for such a disciplinary action.

More than two hours after the meeting began, a voted concluded it was not.

Haas will remain as mayor of Ennis, and further discussion of SROs at Ennis Schools is to continue.